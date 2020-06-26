2400 Ferncliff Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Highly sought after location & neighborhood - Old Foxcroft - in heart of SouthPark. Brick ranch with walk out basement is perfect with close proximity to downtown and walk to SouthPark & Cotswold Shopping Areas. Partially updated kitchen has granite, stainless appliances, double wall ovens and open floor plan. Screened in porch off kitchen/great room overlooks huge back yard with trees and privacy. Basement has french doors/windows on back and half bath. Very large storage space and workshop that are not heated off bonus room in basement. Lawn care is included. Highly rated school district. Don't delay, first time available in years. Owner is licensed real estate broker. Renters insurance required.