Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:18 PM

2400 Ferncliff Road

2400 Ferncliff Road · No Longer Available
Location

2400 Ferncliff Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Myers Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly sought after location & neighborhood - Old Foxcroft - in heart of SouthPark. Brick ranch with walk out basement is perfect with close proximity to downtown and walk to SouthPark & Cotswold Shopping Areas. Partially updated kitchen has granite, stainless appliances, double wall ovens and open floor plan. Screened in porch off kitchen/great room overlooks huge back yard with trees and privacy. Basement has french doors/windows on back and half bath. Very large storage space and workshop that are not heated off bonus room in basement. Lawn care is included. Highly rated school district. Don't delay, first time available in years. Owner is licensed real estate broker. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Ferncliff Road have any available units?
2400 Ferncliff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 Ferncliff Road have?
Some of 2400 Ferncliff Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Ferncliff Road currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Ferncliff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Ferncliff Road pet-friendly?
No, 2400 Ferncliff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2400 Ferncliff Road offer parking?
Yes, 2400 Ferncliff Road offers parking.
Does 2400 Ferncliff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Ferncliff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Ferncliff Road have a pool?
No, 2400 Ferncliff Road does not have a pool.
Does 2400 Ferncliff Road have accessible units?
No, 2400 Ferncliff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Ferncliff Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 Ferncliff Road has units with dishwashers.
