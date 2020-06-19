All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
229 N. Poplar St. #1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

229 N. Poplar St. #1

229 N Poplar St · No Longer Available
Location

229 N Poplar St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
google fiber
dogs allowed
1 Bedroom Furnished Condo - Short Term Leases Available (30-Day Minimum)

Fully Furnished 1 bedroom condo in Historic "Saint Peters" building located in Uptown's Fourth Ward! This beautiful unique downstairs unit has an open floor plan, with the kitchen overlooking the living room/dining room with the original exposed brick wall giving the unit a rustic feel. The kitchen is completely updated with beautiful granite countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included in the unit, and additional laundromat available inside the building.

Community courtyard with picnic tables and grills. Close proximity to major employers, restaurants, Romane Bearden Park, and Harris Teeter across the street.

Water and Google Fiber included in monthly rent! Covered Garage Parking available for $150 per month.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5732661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 N. Poplar St. #1 have any available units?
229 N. Poplar St. #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 N. Poplar St. #1 have?
Some of 229 N. Poplar St. #1's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 N. Poplar St. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
229 N. Poplar St. #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 N. Poplar St. #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 N. Poplar St. #1 is pet friendly.
Does 229 N. Poplar St. #1 offer parking?
Yes, 229 N. Poplar St. #1 does offer parking.
Does 229 N. Poplar St. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 229 N. Poplar St. #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 N. Poplar St. #1 have a pool?
No, 229 N. Poplar St. #1 does not have a pool.
Does 229 N. Poplar St. #1 have accessible units?
No, 229 N. Poplar St. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 229 N. Poplar St. #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 N. Poplar St. #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
