229 N. Poplar St. #1

Amenities

1 Bedroom Furnished Condo - Short Term Leases Available (30-Day Minimum)



Fully Furnished 1 bedroom condo in Historic "Saint Peters" building located in Uptown's Fourth Ward! This beautiful unique downstairs unit has an open floor plan, with the kitchen overlooking the living room/dining room with the original exposed brick wall giving the unit a rustic feel. The kitchen is completely updated with beautiful granite countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included in the unit, and additional laundromat available inside the building.



Community courtyard with picnic tables and grills. Close proximity to major employers, restaurants, Romane Bearden Park, and Harris Teeter across the street.



Water and Google Fiber included in monthly rent! Covered Garage Parking available for $150 per month.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5732661)