2114 Crescent Avenue
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM
2114 Crescent Avenue
2114 Crescent Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2114 Crescent Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28207
Elizabeth
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great location in Elizabeth off Randolph Rd. Both bedrooms have their own private bathroom and private patio that is only accessible from the room. Great updates to the interior. No dogs allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2114 Crescent Avenue have any available units?
2114 Crescent Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2114 Crescent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Crescent Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Crescent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2114 Crescent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2114 Crescent Avenue offer parking?
No, 2114 Crescent Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2114 Crescent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 Crescent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Crescent Avenue have a pool?
No, 2114 Crescent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2114 Crescent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2114 Crescent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Crescent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2114 Crescent Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2114 Crescent Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2114 Crescent Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
