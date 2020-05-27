2108 Sardony Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

Amazing 2 BDR, 2.5 BA townhome. The location is perfect for working anywhere in Charlotte, minutes from the JW Clay light-rail station and I-85 / I-485 access. Quite little community directly off of W.T. Harris Blvd.



This unit has a gas fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer provided in large laundry room with separate exterior door great for storing bikes. Large covered patio in rear. Large dining area, nice wood floors in living room. Large master with vaulted ceiling, 2 walk-in closets, double vanity in on-suite. 2nd bedroom also has large walk-in closet, and private full bathroom on-suite. Large windows throughout the rooms allow great natural lighting throughout the house.



2 reserved parking spots in front of the unit. Community has a pool, trash and water/sewage are included in lease. Tenant pays gas and electric.



Date Available: Feb 1st 2020.

$1,220/month rent. $500 one-time deposit



