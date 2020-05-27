All apartments in Charlotte
2108 Sardony Ln
2108 Sardony Ln

2108 Sardony Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2108 Sardony Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Amazing 2 BDR, 2.5 BA townhome. The location is perfect for working anywhere in Charlotte, minutes from the JW Clay light-rail station and I-85 / I-485 access. Quite little community directly off of W.T. Harris Blvd.

This unit has a gas fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer provided in large laundry room with separate exterior door great for storing bikes. Large covered patio in rear. Large dining area, nice wood floors in living room. Large master with vaulted ceiling, 2 walk-in closets, double vanity in on-suite. 2nd bedroom also has large walk-in closet, and private full bathroom on-suite. Large windows throughout the rooms allow great natural lighting throughout the house.

2 reserved parking spots in front of the unit. Community has a pool, trash and water/sewage are included in lease. Tenant pays gas and electric.

Date Available: Feb 1st 2020.
$1,220/month rent. $500 one-time deposit

Please submit the form on this page or text/call 208-779-0548 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Sardony Ln have any available units?
2108 Sardony Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 Sardony Ln have?
Some of 2108 Sardony Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Sardony Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Sardony Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Sardony Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 Sardony Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2108 Sardony Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Sardony Ln offers parking.
Does 2108 Sardony Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2108 Sardony Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Sardony Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2108 Sardony Ln has a pool.
Does 2108 Sardony Ln have accessible units?
No, 2108 Sardony Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Sardony Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 Sardony Ln has units with dishwashers.

