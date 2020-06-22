Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2034 Aston Mill Place
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:42 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2034 Aston Mill Place
2034 Aston Mill Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
2034 Aston Mill Place, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Great location. Easy access to I-77 and I-485. Lawn maintenance and water/sewer included. Proof of renter's insurance required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2034 Aston Mill Place have any available units?
2034 Aston Mill Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2034 Aston Mill Place have?
Some of 2034 Aston Mill Place's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2034 Aston Mill Place currently offering any rent specials?
2034 Aston Mill Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 Aston Mill Place pet-friendly?
No, 2034 Aston Mill Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2034 Aston Mill Place offer parking?
No, 2034 Aston Mill Place does not offer parking.
Does 2034 Aston Mill Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2034 Aston Mill Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 Aston Mill Place have a pool?
No, 2034 Aston Mill Place does not have a pool.
Does 2034 Aston Mill Place have accessible units?
No, 2034 Aston Mill Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 Aston Mill Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2034 Aston Mill Place has units with dishwashers.
