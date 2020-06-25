2023 Pellyn Wood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226 Olde Providence North
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location off Carmel Rd. Home has great character. Master on main with private office. Large den with vaulted ceiling with exposed beams. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and built in shelving. Stainless steel dishwasher and wall oven. Living room opens up to sunroom with floor to ceiling windows for great natural lighting. Two large bedrooms upstairs with split bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2023 Pellyn Wood Drive have any available units?
2023 Pellyn Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2023 Pellyn Wood Drive have?
Some of 2023 Pellyn Wood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2023 Pellyn Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2023 Pellyn Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.