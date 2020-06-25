Amenities

2001 Union Street Available 03/06/20 Newly Renovated With Amazing Natural Light. Stackable Washer/Dryer Included - This beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex in Villa Heights is a must see!



The property offers a remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, grey cabinets, deep kitchen sink, update stainless steel appliances with a built-in microwave. This home includes a stackable Samsung washer/dryer. Large closet space in both bedrooms. New hardwood floors including both bedrooms. (NO CARPET ANYWHERE) Fenced back yard with plenty of privacy for enjoying time outside.



Located within distance to North Davidson and all that it has to offer.

(Shops, restaurants, breweries, etc.)



We are pet friendly home. Two pets allowed. $500.00 non-refundable pet fee. Pet rent of $25.00 per pet.



Resident required to pay the following:

Water/Sewer

Electric

Gas

$30.00 Security System Alarm from ADT

Additional Information

Rent: $1,450 with a 12-month lease, or $1400 with a two year lease.

Application Fee: $40 per adult over 18 yrs

Security Deposit 1 months rent based on credit



Professionally Managed by

Kinley Properties, Inc.

833 East Blvd

Charlotte, NC 28203



(RLNE4505744)