Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/564f803084 ---- 1808 Garibaldi Ave Charlotte, NC 28208 **Gorgeous NEWLY Remodeled Single Family Home just minutes away from Downtown Charlotte!** This Stunning Home Features 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. A Gorgeous Cozy Open Floor Plan with Hardwood floors the moment you walk in. Beautiful kitchen with Stainless steel appliances included for your comfort. Granite counter tops and Custom brown Cabinets with tons of storage space. A window that over looks the Front of the home to make the kitchen more appealing. Equally as impressive are the cozy bedrooms and remodeled bathroom. Oh did i mention that a washer and dryer are included for your comfort! Outside you will find a two car drive way and a HUGE fenced back yard with a brand new spacious deck great for entertaining friends and family. This home is in a great location and in a desirable neighborhood, central heating and air but unfortunately pets are CONDITIONAL. Home is located in Ashley Park Neighborhood, minutes away from I-85, Downtown Charlotte and many more intersections. Want to be minutes away from popular restaurants such as Pinky\'s, Gardenia, Kouture Lounge, Hop Feng Kitchen and many more. Than go ahead and visit our website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com to schedule a showing or submit an application for this adorable house! **Se Habla Espanol** **PROFESSIONAL PICTURES COMING SOON!** Nearby Schools: Ashley Park Elementary & Middle (Pre-K -8th) West Mecklenburg High School (9th-12th)