Last updated July 24 2019 at 5:08 PM

1808 Garibaldi Ave

1808 Garibaldi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1808 Garibaldi Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/564f803084 ---- 1808 Garibaldi Ave Charlotte, NC 28208 **Gorgeous NEWLY Remodeled Single Family Home just minutes away from Downtown Charlotte!** This Stunning Home Features 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. A Gorgeous Cozy Open Floor Plan with Hardwood floors the moment you walk in. Beautiful kitchen with Stainless steel appliances included for your comfort. Granite counter tops and Custom brown Cabinets with tons of storage space. A window that over looks the Front of the home to make the kitchen more appealing. Equally as impressive are the cozy bedrooms and remodeled bathroom. Oh did i mention that a washer and dryer are included for your comfort! Outside you will find a two car drive way and a HUGE fenced back yard with a brand new spacious deck great for entertaining friends and family. This home is in a great location and in a desirable neighborhood, central heating and air but unfortunately pets are CONDITIONAL. Home is located in Ashley Park Neighborhood, minutes away from I-85, Downtown Charlotte and many more intersections. Want to be minutes away from popular restaurants such as Pinky\'s, Gardenia, Kouture Lounge, Hop Feng Kitchen and many more. Than go ahead and visit our website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com to schedule a showing or submit an application for this adorable house! **Se Habla Espanol** **PROFESSIONAL PICTURES COMING SOON!** Nearby Schools: Ashley Park Elementary & Middle (Pre-K -8th) West Mecklenburg High School (9th-12th)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Garibaldi Ave have any available units?
1808 Garibaldi Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 Garibaldi Ave have?
Some of 1808 Garibaldi Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Garibaldi Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Garibaldi Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Garibaldi Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 Garibaldi Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1808 Garibaldi Ave offer parking?
No, 1808 Garibaldi Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1808 Garibaldi Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 Garibaldi Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Garibaldi Ave have a pool?
No, 1808 Garibaldi Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Garibaldi Ave have accessible units?
No, 1808 Garibaldi Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Garibaldi Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 Garibaldi Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

