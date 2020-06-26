All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

17450 Baldwin Hall Drive

17450 Baldwin Hall Drive
Location

17450 Baldwin Hall Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1st Floor Master Bedroom home in Southampton - Property Id: 55388

New Quartz countertops in kitchen. Painted bathroom vanities and railings. 2018 SS Whirlpool flat top range, Microwave and Dishwasher. Open floor plan with kitchen open to vaulted great room. Strand woven bamboo floors throughout 1st floor except for tile in master bath and laundry room. Upstairs bonus room with strand woven bamboo floors, too! First floor master bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Master bath has tub, shower and double sinks with recent painted vanity. Chest freezer in garage. 2017 Furnace and Air Conditioner for 1st floor. First floor laundry. Washer and Dryer included. Custom window treatments included, but tenant may request removal. Piano in living room must remain. LANDLORD WILL TAKE CARE OF LAWN/LANDSCAPE. Landlord will cover HOA fees which include use of pool during operating hours. Online application/background check is non-refundable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/55388
Property Id 55388

(RLNE4963356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17450 Baldwin Hall Drive have any available units?
17450 Baldwin Hall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 17450 Baldwin Hall Drive have?
Some of 17450 Baldwin Hall Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17450 Baldwin Hall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17450 Baldwin Hall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17450 Baldwin Hall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17450 Baldwin Hall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17450 Baldwin Hall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17450 Baldwin Hall Drive offers parking.
Does 17450 Baldwin Hall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17450 Baldwin Hall Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17450 Baldwin Hall Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17450 Baldwin Hall Drive has a pool.
Does 17450 Baldwin Hall Drive have accessible units?
No, 17450 Baldwin Hall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17450 Baldwin Hall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17450 Baldwin Hall Drive has units with dishwashers.
