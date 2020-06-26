17450 Baldwin Hall Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1st Floor Master Bedroom home in Southampton - Property Id: 55388



New Quartz countertops in kitchen. Painted bathroom vanities and railings. 2018 SS Whirlpool flat top range, Microwave and Dishwasher. Open floor plan with kitchen open to vaulted great room. Strand woven bamboo floors throughout 1st floor except for tile in master bath and laundry room. Upstairs bonus room with strand woven bamboo floors, too! First floor master bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Master bath has tub, shower and double sinks with recent painted vanity. Chest freezer in garage. 2017 Furnace and Air Conditioner for 1st floor. First floor laundry. Washer and Dryer included. Custom window treatments included, but tenant may request removal. Piano in living room must remain. LANDLORD WILL TAKE CARE OF LAWN/LANDSCAPE. Landlord will cover HOA fees which include use of pool during operating hours. Online application/background check is non-refundable

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/55388

Property Id 55388



(RLNE4963356)