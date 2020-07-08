All apartments in Charlotte
1700 Pecan Avenue

Location

1700 Pecan Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Walking distance to Plaza-Midwood shopping/restaurant district. Easy access to Uptown. Large sunroom/bonus room on the back of the house. Large fenced in back yard with storage building for lawn equipment and other items.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Pecan Avenue have any available units?
1700 Pecan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1700 Pecan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Pecan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Pecan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Pecan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1700 Pecan Avenue offer parking?
No, 1700 Pecan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1700 Pecan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Pecan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Pecan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1700 Pecan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Pecan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1700 Pecan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Pecan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Pecan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 Pecan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 Pecan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

