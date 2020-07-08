1700 Pecan Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205 Plaza Midwood
Walking distance to Plaza-Midwood shopping/restaurant district. Easy access to Uptown. Large sunroom/bonus room on the back of the house. Large fenced in back yard with storage building for lawn equipment and other items.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 1700 Pecan Avenue have any available units?
1700 Pecan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1700 Pecan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Pecan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.