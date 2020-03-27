Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1649 Arlyn Circle
1649 Arlyn Circle
1649 Arlyn Circle
No Longer Available
Location
1649 Arlyn Circle, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1649 Arlyn Circle have any available units?
1649 Arlyn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1649 Arlyn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1649 Arlyn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1649 Arlyn Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1649 Arlyn Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1649 Arlyn Circle offer parking?
No, 1649 Arlyn Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1649 Arlyn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1649 Arlyn Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1649 Arlyn Circle have a pool?
No, 1649 Arlyn Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1649 Arlyn Circle have accessible units?
No, 1649 Arlyn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1649 Arlyn Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1649 Arlyn Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1649 Arlyn Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1649 Arlyn Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
