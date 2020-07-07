All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 18 2019 at 9:43 AM

1523 Cedarwood Lane

1523 Cedarwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1523 Cedarwood Lane, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
playground
Fabulous home in quiet, quaint neighborhood close to everything. Hardwood floors, lots of natural light, tons of storage. Spacious living room, lovely bay window in dining area. Galley kitchen flows into a sunny breakfast room and cozy family room with fireplace. Main bedroom on first floor with attached bathroom! Two spacious bedrooms and another full bath on the second floor. Sweet front porch and huge back yard with mature trees and patio. Laundry room with w/d hookups. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher included. Stroll to the neighborhood park with a playground and nature trail. Easy commute to uptown with no traffic lights! Minutes from grocery stores, farmers markets, coffee shops and more. Convenient to Cotswold, Uptown, Plaza Midwood and Southpark.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 Cedarwood Lane have any available units?
1523 Cedarwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 Cedarwood Lane have?
Some of 1523 Cedarwood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 Cedarwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1523 Cedarwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 Cedarwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1523 Cedarwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1523 Cedarwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1523 Cedarwood Lane offers parking.
Does 1523 Cedarwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 Cedarwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 Cedarwood Lane have a pool?
No, 1523 Cedarwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1523 Cedarwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1523 Cedarwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 Cedarwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1523 Cedarwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

