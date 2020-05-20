All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 15113 Oldcorn Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
15113 Oldcorn Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15113 Oldcorn Ln

15113 Oldcorn Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15113 Oldcorn Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bargain priced and set to go, 4 bedroom home with 2 car garage in desirable Withrow Downs II. Kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, range, built in microwave oven and center island work station. Hardwoods in formal living and dining area. Den with a gas log fireplace and media niche above. Washer and dryer hookups upstairs. Huge master bedroom and ensuite with whirlpool tub and separate shower. Additional open loft/den upstairs. Cul-de-sac location. No Smokers. Don't miss out! Home is to be leased in "as is" condition and is priced as such.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15113 Oldcorn Ln have any available units?
15113 Oldcorn Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15113 Oldcorn Ln have?
Some of 15113 Oldcorn Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15113 Oldcorn Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15113 Oldcorn Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15113 Oldcorn Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 15113 Oldcorn Ln is pet friendly.
Does 15113 Oldcorn Ln offer parking?
Yes, 15113 Oldcorn Ln does offer parking.
Does 15113 Oldcorn Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15113 Oldcorn Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15113 Oldcorn Ln have a pool?
Yes, 15113 Oldcorn Ln has a pool.
Does 15113 Oldcorn Ln have accessible units?
No, 15113 Oldcorn Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15113 Oldcorn Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15113 Oldcorn Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte