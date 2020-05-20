15113 Oldcorn Ln

Amenities

Bargain priced and set to go, 4 bedroom home with 2 car garage in desirable Withrow Downs II. Kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, range, built in microwave oven and center island work station. Hardwoods in formal living and dining area. Den with a gas log fireplace and media niche above. Washer and dryer hookups upstairs. Huge master bedroom and ensuite with whirlpool tub and separate shower. Additional open loft/den upstairs. Cul-de-sac location. No Smokers. Don't miss out! Home is to be leased in "as is" condition and is priced as such.