1451 Pinecrest Avenue

This 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home is located in the very desirable commonwealth community. beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the house and tile in both baths. Walk-up attic with tons of storage space! application fee: $50 per person
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
