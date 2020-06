Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 BR / 2.5 BA + Loft + 2-Car Garage with inviting open floor plan is just minutes from I-485, Concord Mills, and the Speedway! Kitchen has updated cabinets, Corian countertops, and all appliances. Beautiful sun room off of the kitchen (with blooming rose bushes outside the window!) and a gas fireplace in the great room. Dining room has stylish molding and pillars. Spacious Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, dual sinks, jetted tub, and stand alone shower. Available now!