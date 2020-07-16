1401 Kennsington Hill Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to this spectacular fully renovated move in ready rental! This home combines classic-traditional style with comfortable southern living. Exterior is brand new featuring new roof, vinyl siding, gutters, energy efficient windows, & freshly painted in soft green hue w/wrap around porch. The interior boats impressive upgrades that will surely give you the "WOW" factor. Open floorplan design, the foyer leads into the family room w/gas FP enclosed in a classic wood mantel & complimented in granite. Soft white interior walls, wainscoting in DR, and crown molding throughout for a sophisticated trim. Downstairs fts laminate hardwood, and ceramic tile in kitchen. Inspired by contemporary design, the kitchen will make you savor every meal in this home. Kitchen includes all new SS appls, Maytag french door refr, cooktop stove, built in M/W & LG dishwasher accented w/stunning mosaic tile backsplash. Soft close cabinets & large built in pantry for all your essentials. W/D hookup down.