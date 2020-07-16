All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1401 Kennsington Hill Court
1401 Kennsington Hill Court

1401 Kennsington Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Kennsington Hill Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
Firestone - Garden Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Welcome home to this spectacular fully renovated move in ready rental! This home combines classic-traditional style with comfortable southern living. Exterior is brand new featuring new roof, vinyl siding, gutters, energy efficient windows, & freshly painted in soft green hue w/wrap around porch. The interior boats impressive upgrades that will surely give you the "WOW" factor. Open floorplan design, the foyer leads into the family room w/gas FP enclosed in a classic wood mantel & complimented in granite. Soft white interior walls, wainscoting in DR, and crown molding throughout for a sophisticated trim. Downstairs fts laminate hardwood, and ceramic tile in kitchen. Inspired by contemporary design, the kitchen will make you savor every meal in this home. Kitchen includes all new SS appls, Maytag french door refr, cooktop stove, built in M/W & LG dishwasher accented w/stunning mosaic tile backsplash. Soft close cabinets & large built in pantry for all your essentials. W/D hookup down.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Kennsington Hill Court have any available units?
1401 Kennsington Hill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Kennsington Hill Court have?
Some of 1401 Kennsington Hill Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Kennsington Hill Court currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Kennsington Hill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Kennsington Hill Court pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Kennsington Hill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1401 Kennsington Hill Court offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Kennsington Hill Court offers parking.
Does 1401 Kennsington Hill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Kennsington Hill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Kennsington Hill Court have a pool?
No, 1401 Kennsington Hill Court does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Kennsington Hill Court have accessible units?
No, 1401 Kennsington Hill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Kennsington Hill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Kennsington Hill Court has units with dishwashers.
