13224 Erwin Rd

This pristine end-unit town home in the Steele Creek area features include a one-car attached garage, wood laminate floors, stainless steel appliances and a separate dining area. The master suite boasts vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub and a shower.



Lawn care and access to the community pool are included.



Located off of S. Tryon St, this offers a great location near schools, Lake Wylie, and shopping and dining at Rivergate!



Pets conditional.



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**