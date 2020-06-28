13224 Erwin Rd

Amenities
This pristine end-unit town home in the Steele Creek area features include a one-car attached garage, wood laminate floors, stainless steel appliances and a separate dining area. The master suite boasts vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub and a shower.
Lawn care and access to the community pool are included.
Located off of S. Tryon St, this offers a great location near schools, Lake Wylie, and shopping and dining at Rivergate!
Pets conditional.
**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**