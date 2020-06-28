All apartments in Charlotte
13224 Erwin Rd
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:43 PM

13224 Erwin Rd

13224 Erwin Road · No Longer Available
Location

13224 Erwin Road, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This pristine end-unit town home in the Steele Creek area features include a one-car attached garage, wood laminate floors, stainless steel appliances and a separate dining area. The master suite boasts vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub and a shower.

Lawn care and access to the community pool are included.

Located off of S. Tryon St, this offers a great location near schools, Lake Wylie, and shopping and dining at Rivergate!

Pets conditional.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13224 Erwin Rd have any available units?
13224 Erwin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13224 Erwin Rd have?
Some of 13224 Erwin Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13224 Erwin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13224 Erwin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13224 Erwin Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13224 Erwin Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13224 Erwin Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13224 Erwin Rd offers parking.
Does 13224 Erwin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13224 Erwin Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13224 Erwin Rd have a pool?
Yes, 13224 Erwin Rd has a pool.
Does 13224 Erwin Rd have accessible units?
No, 13224 Erwin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13224 Erwin Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13224 Erwin Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
