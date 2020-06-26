All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12716 Cumberland Cove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12716 Cumberland Cove Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

12716 Cumberland Cove Drive

12716 Cumberland Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Yorkshire
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12716 Cumberland Cove Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12716 Cumberland Cove Drive have any available units?
12716 Cumberland Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 12716 Cumberland Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12716 Cumberland Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12716 Cumberland Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12716 Cumberland Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12716 Cumberland Cove Drive offer parking?
No, 12716 Cumberland Cove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12716 Cumberland Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12716 Cumberland Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12716 Cumberland Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 12716 Cumberland Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12716 Cumberland Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 12716 Cumberland Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12716 Cumberland Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12716 Cumberland Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12716 Cumberland Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12716 Cumberland Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte