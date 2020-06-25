All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

12416 Oakton Hunt Drive

12416 Oakton Hunt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12416 Oakton Hunt Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12416 Oakton Hunt Drive have any available units?
12416 Oakton Hunt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 12416 Oakton Hunt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12416 Oakton Hunt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12416 Oakton Hunt Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12416 Oakton Hunt Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12416 Oakton Hunt Drive offer parking?
No, 12416 Oakton Hunt Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12416 Oakton Hunt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12416 Oakton Hunt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12416 Oakton Hunt Drive have a pool?
No, 12416 Oakton Hunt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12416 Oakton Hunt Drive have accessible units?
No, 12416 Oakton Hunt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12416 Oakton Hunt Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12416 Oakton Hunt Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12416 Oakton Hunt Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12416 Oakton Hunt Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
