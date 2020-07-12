216 Apartments for rent in Starmount Forest, Charlotte, NC
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
3 Units Available
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1153 sqft
Located in the Starmount Forest community, close to I-485 and just 11 miles from downtown Charlotte. Apartments feature deluxe amenities like 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs and fireplaces. Luxury features like valet services and dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
38 Units Available
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$878
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1208 sqft
Situated near the light rail station, I-85, I-77 and I-485, these units offer Nest Learning thermostats, gooseneck faucets and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness classes, bocce ball court and a Starbucks coffee bar.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
27 Units Available
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$849
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
680 sqft
Aurea Station by Cortland is close to Light Rail and commuting distance to downtown. Interiors have been updated with black appliances, brushed nickel accents and walnut cabinetry.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7024 Thorncliff Drive
7024 Thorncliff Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1045 sqft
Charming, updated ranch in Charlotte's Starmount subdivision and detached two car garage with newer door! Interior features a sunroom, updated and open eat-in kitchen, beautiful updated full bathroom with ceramic tile and gleaming hardwood floors in
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
7992 Shady Oak Trail
7992 Shady Oak Trail, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***COMING SOON*** Projective move-in date of July 24th 2020 Well appointed 2 bedroom, two bath, conveniently located in South Charlotte. Open living area, adjacent to private deck, bringing in an abundance of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Starmount Forest
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
13 Units Available
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1416 sqft
River Birch is the perfect place to enjoy all the many pleasures of an apartment home community in Charlotte, NC.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
22 Units Available
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1257 sqft
Walk-in closets, security alarms and a variety of floor plans are offered with these apartment units. Additional amenities include a clubhouse, business center and 24-hour laundry facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
5 Units Available
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1018 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Quail Hollow Country Club, south of downtown Charlotte. Finishes include granite counters and hardwood flooring. Amenities in this pet-friendly complex include a swimming pool, on-site laundry and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
16 Units Available
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$892
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
910 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, restaurants and a movie theater. In-apartment conveniences include an ice maker, washer/dryer hookup and spacious walk-in closets. Complex has a pool, a clubhouse and a courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
5 Units Available
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1660 sqft
This stunning community features custom features throughout and is minutes from area attractions, restaurants, and shops. These spacious homes offer 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, and formal dining rooms.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1109 sqft
Located close to I-77 and I-485 and just minutes from downtown Charlotte and the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, this well-landscaped property maintains a dog park and pool. 1-2 bedroom apartments and townhouses available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1003 Doveridge St.
1003 Doveridge Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1532 sqft
Beautiful 3 story Townhome located in the Hadley at Arrowood Station Complex! - This move in ready, end unit townhome features; a 2 car garage, 2 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9420 China Grove Church Road
9420 China Grove Church Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
Two Bedroom house in South Charlotte! - Cute two bedroom, one bath house in South Charlotte. House has central a/c, gas heat, refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer connections, and lawn care is included in rent. (RLNE5756212)
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7209 Quail Meadow Ln
7209 Quail Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1235 sqft
Don't miss out! SUPER LOCATION! 3 miles from South Park. Close access to I485, Light rail, and Ballantyne. Spacious open floor plan. Peaceful setting. 2 Community pools, 3 ponds, tennis courts and club house.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
2501 Birnen Drive
2501 Birnen Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1137 sqft
This 3Bdr 2Bth Ranch Home is located in South Park. The kitchen features high end appliance with granite countertops. The neighborhood is filled with mature trees and beautiful sidewalks.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2434 Dryden Lane
2434 Dryden Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1410 sqft
Beautiful Executive Ranch style home near Quail Hollow with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and a garage.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
824 Imperial Court
824 Imperial Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1532 sqft
Gorgeous New Construction, Builder's Model Townhome with Lots of Very Nice Upgrades, Never Lived In, Be First. Hadley Park at Arrowood Station, 3-Story Townhome, 2 Bedroom Suites, 2.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
2511 Dalston Lane
2511 Dalston Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1363 sqft
*Move in by 6/30/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6016-C Gray Gate Ln
6016 Gray Gate Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
914 sqft
6016 Gray Gate Lane Apt C, Charlotte NC 28210 - Available 7.1.20.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2823 Goneaway Rd
2823 Goneaway Road, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2490 sqft
2823 Goneaway Rd Available 08/01/20 2823 Goneaway Rd - Gorgeous 2 story all brick colonial style home with large sunroom located in the heart of South Park! Beautiful hardwoods flow throughout downstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
534 Goldstaff Ln
534 Goldstaff Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1392 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom Townhome located in Kings Creek Subdivision! - Cozy Townhome that features a dining room area, neutral paint colors throughout, tons of natural light, new vinyl plank flooring, new ceramic tile in baths, and fresh new carpeting
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2301 Oldenburg Drive
2301 Oldenburg Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1193 sqft
2301 Oldenburg Drive-ELT-CB - Located in South Charlotte is a 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Single Family Home. The living room has a cozy fireplace, and open kitchen features white cabinets and appliances, which will include a refrigerator.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
7026 Quail Hill Rd
7026 Quail Hill Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1131 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located between Southpark and Ballantyne on Park Road.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1915 Edgewater Drive
1915 Edgewater Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1456 sqft
Beautifully renovated ranch in popular Starmount! Home features new flooring throughout, and offers three bedrooms with two full baths. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, & brand new stainless steel appliances.
