Last updated December 19 2019 at 1:06 AM

12319 Dixie Ann Drive

12319 Dixie Ann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12319 Dixie Ann Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Take a look at this Beautiful 2 Story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home w/ 2 car garage. This home is located in Beautifully Maintain Withrow Downs Neighborhood. Close to Concord Mills Malls , Shopping Restaurants. Charlotte Motor Speed Way, PNC Pavillion ,Minutes from I-485 and I-85.

Available for a Immediate Move - In

This awesome home features:

*Living room
*Newly Painted
*Kitchen with Black appliances
*Dining room
*Washer & Dryer Connections
*Bonus room
*Central Air & Heat
*2 Car garage
*Spasious backyard with a Patio
*Community Pool

At this awesome price this home in this area this home will not last !!! To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. Visit our website at www.k2rental.com for additional listings.

NO PETS ALLOWED!

Renters insurance required!

Schools:

*Stoney Creek Elementary
*James Martin Middle
*Mallard Creek High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12319 Dixie Ann Drive have any available units?
12319 Dixie Ann Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12319 Dixie Ann Drive have?
Some of 12319 Dixie Ann Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12319 Dixie Ann Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12319 Dixie Ann Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12319 Dixie Ann Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12319 Dixie Ann Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12319 Dixie Ann Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12319 Dixie Ann Drive offers parking.
Does 12319 Dixie Ann Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12319 Dixie Ann Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12319 Dixie Ann Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12319 Dixie Ann Drive has a pool.
Does 12319 Dixie Ann Drive have accessible units?
No, 12319 Dixie Ann Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12319 Dixie Ann Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12319 Dixie Ann Drive has units with dishwashers.

