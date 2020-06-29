12319 Dixie Ann Drive

Amenities
Take a look at this Beautiful 2 Story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home w/ 2 car garage. This home is located in Beautifully Maintain Withrow Downs Neighborhood. Close to Concord Mills Malls , Shopping Restaurants. Charlotte Motor Speed Way, PNC Pavillion ,Minutes from I-485 and I-85.
Available for a Immediate Move - In
This awesome home features:
*Living room
*Newly Painted
*Kitchen with Black appliances
*Dining room
*Washer & Dryer Connections
*Bonus room
*Central Air & Heat
*2 Car garage
*Spasious backyard with a Patio
*Community Pool
At this awesome price this home in this area this home will not last !!! To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. Visit our website at www.k2rental.com for additional listings.
NO PETS ALLOWED!
Renters insurance required!
Schools:
*Stoney Creek Elementary
*James Martin Middle
*Mallard Creek High