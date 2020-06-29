12319 Dixie Ann Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Take a look at this Beautiful 2 Story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home w/ 2 car garage. This home is located in Beautifully Maintain Withrow Downs Neighborhood. Close to Concord Mills Malls , Shopping Restaurants. Charlotte Motor Speed Way, PNC Pavillion ,Minutes from I-485 and I-85.



Available for a Immediate Move - In



This awesome home features:



*Living room

*Newly Painted

*Kitchen with Black appliances

*Dining room

*Washer & Dryer Connections

*Bonus room

*Central Air & Heat

*2 Car garage

*Spasious backyard with a Patio

*Community Pool



At this awesome price this home in this area this home will not last !!! To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. Visit our website at www.k2rental.com for additional listings.



NO PETS ALLOWED!



Renters insurance required!



Schools:



*Stoney Creek Elementary

*James Martin Middle

*Mallard Creek High