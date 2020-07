Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location Location Location! Walking distance to all the shopping, dining, and entertainment of Plaza Midwood and also close to uptown! This townhome is GORGEOUS inside. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and open floorplan. The home is completely updated inside and looks like a model home. Back patio is enclosed for relaxing outside with privacy or added safety for your pet. It is move-in ready and waiting for you and won't stay on the market for long!