Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Outstanding Steele creek- South Charlotte executive End Unit townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2 Full baths plus loft upstairs. Great open floor plan with Master Suite down and 2 large bedrooms upstairs with nice functional space.

Dining area, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, great room, private patio in back overlooking

green area. Washer/dryer Included. Minutes to Lake Wylie, Charlotte Airport, 485, I77 and Carowinds. Lots of

shopping and restaurants close by. Carpet to be cleaned.