Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1114 Clement Avenue
Last updated March 12 2020 at 6:38 PM
1 of 4
1114 Clement Avenue
1114 Clement Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1114 Clement Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located right off of Central Avenue! Spacious 1 bedroom with high ceilings in boutique style apartment community
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1114 Clement Avenue have any available units?
1114 Clement Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1114 Clement Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Clement Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Clement Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 Clement Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1114 Clement Avenue offer parking?
No, 1114 Clement Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1114 Clement Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Clement Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Clement Avenue have a pool?
No, 1114 Clement Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Clement Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1114 Clement Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Clement Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 Clement Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Clement Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 Clement Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
