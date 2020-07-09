All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:16 PM

1109 E Morehead St

1109 East Morehead Street · No Longer Available
Location

1109 East Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC 28204
Dilworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
***Note this property is not furnished.

This 2-bedroom third floor condo has been renovated in the last couple of years, with new carpet, counter tops, and ceramic tile installed.

The kitchen includes a fully-equipped appliance package, breakfast bar and dining area. The living room, with a cozy fireplace and built-in shelving, features sliding door access to a balcony overlooking the courtyard and fountain.

With uptown Charlotte just minutes away, this is a great central location for walking to work, restaurants and nightlife!

Pets conditional.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 E Morehead St have any available units?
1109 E Morehead St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 E Morehead St have?
Some of 1109 E Morehead St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 E Morehead St currently offering any rent specials?
1109 E Morehead St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 E Morehead St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 E Morehead St is pet friendly.
Does 1109 E Morehead St offer parking?
No, 1109 E Morehead St does not offer parking.
Does 1109 E Morehead St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 E Morehead St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 E Morehead St have a pool?
No, 1109 E Morehead St does not have a pool.
Does 1109 E Morehead St have accessible units?
No, 1109 E Morehead St does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 E Morehead St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 E Morehead St does not have units with dishwashers.

