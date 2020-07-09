1109 E Morehead St

Amenities
***Note this property is not furnished.
This 2-bedroom third floor condo has been renovated in the last couple of years, with new carpet, counter tops, and ceramic tile installed.
The kitchen includes a fully-equipped appliance package, breakfast bar and dining area. The living room, with a cozy fireplace and built-in shelving, features sliding door access to a balcony overlooking the courtyard and fountain.
With uptown Charlotte just minutes away, this is a great central location for walking to work, restaurants and nightlife!
Pets conditional.
We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!
**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**