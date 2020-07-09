1109 E Morehead St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

***Note this property is not furnished.



This 2-bedroom third floor condo has been renovated in the last couple of years, with new carpet, counter tops, and ceramic tile installed.



The kitchen includes a fully-equipped appliance package, breakfast bar and dining area. The living room, with a cozy fireplace and built-in shelving, features sliding door access to a balcony overlooking the courtyard and fountain.



With uptown Charlotte just minutes away, this is a great central location for walking to work, restaurants and nightlife!



Pets conditional.



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**