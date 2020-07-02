Rent Calculator
108 Park Fairfax Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:51 AM
108 Park Fairfax Drive
108 Park Fairfax Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
108 Park Fairfax Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westchester
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 108 Park Fairfax Drive have any available units?
108 Park Fairfax Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 108 Park Fairfax Drive have?
Some of 108 Park Fairfax Drive's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 108 Park Fairfax Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 Park Fairfax Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Park Fairfax Drive pet-friendly?
No, 108 Park Fairfax Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 108 Park Fairfax Drive offer parking?
No, 108 Park Fairfax Drive does not offer parking.
Does 108 Park Fairfax Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Park Fairfax Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Park Fairfax Drive have a pool?
No, 108 Park Fairfax Drive does not have a pool.
Does 108 Park Fairfax Drive have accessible units?
No, 108 Park Fairfax Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Park Fairfax Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Park Fairfax Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
