Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10509 Osprey Drive

10509 Osprey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10509 Osprey Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Hwy 51 - Park Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE!

Perfect Location in Desirable South Charlotte Area! This Condo Has Been Recently Renovated And Includes New Carpet Upstairs, New Laminate Flooring in Great Room & Dining Area; New Flooring In Half Bath & Master Bath. There Are 2 Good Sized Bedrooms & A Private Patio For Grilling Or Spending Time Outdoors. Amenities include a community pool and tennis court. Minutes from Restaurants, Medical & Fitness Facilities & Tons Of Options For Shopping. Convenient access for commuters to major highways and the Uptown Charlotte area.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/10509-osprey-drive ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10509 Osprey Drive have any available units?
10509 Osprey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10509 Osprey Drive have?
Some of 10509 Osprey Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10509 Osprey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10509 Osprey Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10509 Osprey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10509 Osprey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10509 Osprey Drive offer parking?
No, 10509 Osprey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10509 Osprey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10509 Osprey Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10509 Osprey Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10509 Osprey Drive has a pool.
Does 10509 Osprey Drive have accessible units?
No, 10509 Osprey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10509 Osprey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10509 Osprey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
