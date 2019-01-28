Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE!



Perfect Location in Desirable South Charlotte Area! This Condo Has Been Recently Renovated And Includes New Carpet Upstairs, New Laminate Flooring in Great Room & Dining Area; New Flooring In Half Bath & Master Bath. There Are 2 Good Sized Bedrooms & A Private Patio For Grilling Or Spending Time Outdoors. Amenities include a community pool and tennis court. Minutes from Restaurants, Medical & Fitness Facilities & Tons Of Options For Shopping. Convenient access for commuters to major highways and the Uptown Charlotte area.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/10509-osprey-drive ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.