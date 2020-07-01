1010 Davant Lane

Amenities

Welcome Home! Incredible well-appointed 2BR/2BA END UNIT townhome-style residence in sought after Sedgefield neighborhood (adjacent to historic Dilworth & Myers Park). Real hardwood floors throughout living areas and home gets tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen has gleaming wood cabinets and tons of storage. Master bathroom has garden tub and double vanity sinks. Very large courtyard – partially covered for enjoying time outside. One (1) car attached garage. Washer/dryer included. Community is gated and home is close to everything – Park Road Shopping Center, Dilworth, Uptown. Any pets must be approved by owner. 1-year or longer term available. Any pets must be approved by owner.