1010 Davant Lane
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:44 AM

1010 Davant Lane

1010 Davant Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Davant Lane, Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashbrook - Clawson Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Incredible well-appointed 2BR/2BA END UNIT townhome-style residence in sought after Sedgefield neighborhood (adjacent to historic Dilworth & Myers Park). Real hardwood floors throughout living areas and home gets tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen has gleaming wood cabinets and tons of storage. Master bathroom has garden tub and double vanity sinks. Very large courtyard – partially covered for enjoying time outside. One (1) car attached garage. Washer/dryer included. Community is gated and home is close to everything – Park Road Shopping Center, Dilworth, Uptown. Any pets must be approved by owner. 1-year or longer term available. Any pets must be approved by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Davant Lane have any available units?
1010 Davant Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Davant Lane have?
Some of 1010 Davant Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Davant Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Davant Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Davant Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Davant Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Davant Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Davant Lane offers parking.
Does 1010 Davant Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Davant Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Davant Lane have a pool?
No, 1010 Davant Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Davant Lane have accessible units?
No, 1010 Davant Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Davant Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Davant Lane has units with dishwashers.

