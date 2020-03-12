1000 E Woodlawn Road

1000 East Woodlawn Road, Charlotte, NC 28209 Madison Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great location in Madison Park. Not to be missed. Large living area with split bedroom plan. Master bedroom with private master bath. Large walk in closet off master bath. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen. Gated community and covered parking in garage. Community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
