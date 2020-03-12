1000 E Woodlawn Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great location in Madison Park. Not to be missed. Large living area with split bedroom plan. Master bedroom with private master bath. Large walk in closet off master bath. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen. Gated community and covered parking in garage. Community pool.