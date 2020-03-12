All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
1000 E Woodlawn Road
1000 E Woodlawn Road

1000 East Woodlawn Road · No Longer Available
Location

1000 East Woodlawn Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great location in Madison Park. Not to be missed. Large living area with split bedroom plan. Master bedroom with private master bath. Large walk in closet off master bath. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen. Gated community and covered parking in garage. Community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 E Woodlawn Road have any available units?
1000 E Woodlawn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 E Woodlawn Road have?
Some of 1000 E Woodlawn Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 E Woodlawn Road currently offering any rent specials?
1000 E Woodlawn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 E Woodlawn Road pet-friendly?
No, 1000 E Woodlawn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1000 E Woodlawn Road offer parking?
Yes, 1000 E Woodlawn Road offers parking.
Does 1000 E Woodlawn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 E Woodlawn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 E Woodlawn Road have a pool?
Yes, 1000 E Woodlawn Road has a pool.
Does 1000 E Woodlawn Road have accessible units?
No, 1000 E Woodlawn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 E Woodlawn Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 E Woodlawn Road has units with dishwashers.
