Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:00 PM

3708 Linville Gorge Way

3708 Linville Gorge Way · (919) 306-5665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3708 Linville Gorge Way, Cary, NC 27519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
guest suite
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
tennis court
Executive home in cul-de-sac!! 3 car side entry garage. Home opens to a 2 story foyer, formal family & living room, grand 2 story family room. 1st floor guest suite with full bath. Sun room with french doors. Spacious gourmet kitchen w/gas appliances & wet bar. Hardwoods throughout main floor. Stunning Master Suite w/sitting area. Glamorous Bath, W/built in vanity, luxury bath, his,her, closet. dual shower. Community pool, tennis, gym and walking trails.Easy access to RTP,RDU, 55 and 540.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 Linville Gorge Way have any available units?
3708 Linville Gorge Way has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708 Linville Gorge Way have?
Some of 3708 Linville Gorge Way's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 Linville Gorge Way currently offering any rent specials?
3708 Linville Gorge Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 Linville Gorge Way pet-friendly?
No, 3708 Linville Gorge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 3708 Linville Gorge Way offer parking?
Yes, 3708 Linville Gorge Way does offer parking.
Does 3708 Linville Gorge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 Linville Gorge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 Linville Gorge Way have a pool?
Yes, 3708 Linville Gorge Way has a pool.
Does 3708 Linville Gorge Way have accessible units?
No, 3708 Linville Gorge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 Linville Gorge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3708 Linville Gorge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
