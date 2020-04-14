3708 Linville Gorge Way

Amenities
Executive home in cul-de-sac!! 3 car side entry garage. Home opens to a 2 story foyer, formal family & living room, grand 2 story family room. 1st floor guest suite with full bath. Sun room with french doors. Spacious gourmet kitchen w/gas appliances & wet bar. Hardwoods throughout main floor. Stunning Master Suite w/sitting area. Glamorous Bath, W/built in vanity, luxury bath, his,her, closet. dual shower. Community pool, tennis, gym and walking trails.Easy access to RTP,RDU, 55 and 540.