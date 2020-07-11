All apartments in Cary
236 Skyros Loop
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:57 PM

236 Skyros Loop

236 Skyros Loop · (919) 924-4991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

236 Skyros Loop, Cary, NC 27519
Amberly

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
NO PET! No smoker! Beautiful Townhome with 3 beds, 2.5 baths , & 2-car garage! Home features HARDWOOD flooring throughout the 1st floor, crown molding in common areas, granite counters, SS appliances, & large center island in kitchen. Dual vanity in master & hall baths. Two large additional bedrooms. Large backyard w/ privacy. All appliances are included! Walking to UNC Wellness Center. Trail nearby. Clean and well kept! Close to Duke, UNC, Research Triangle Park, & major hwy I-40, & I-540. Avail. July 15

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 Skyros Loop have any available units?
236 Skyros Loop has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 236 Skyros Loop have?
Some of 236 Skyros Loop's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 Skyros Loop currently offering any rent specials?
236 Skyros Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 Skyros Loop pet-friendly?
No, 236 Skyros Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 236 Skyros Loop offer parking?
Yes, 236 Skyros Loop offers parking.
Does 236 Skyros Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 Skyros Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 Skyros Loop have a pool?
Yes, 236 Skyros Loop has a pool.
Does 236 Skyros Loop have accessible units?
No, 236 Skyros Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 236 Skyros Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 Skyros Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
