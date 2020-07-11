236 Skyros Loop

Amenities
NO PET! No smoker! Beautiful Townhome with 3 beds, 2.5 baths , & 2-car garage! Home features HARDWOOD flooring throughout the 1st floor, crown molding in common areas, granite counters, SS appliances, & large center island in kitchen. Dual vanity in master & hall baths. Two large additional bedrooms. Large backyard w/ privacy. All appliances are included! Walking to UNC Wellness Center. Trail nearby. Clean and well kept! Close to Duke, UNC, Research Triangle Park, & major hwy I-40, & I-540. Avail. July 15