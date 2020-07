Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance package receiving tennis court cats allowed accessible elevator parking 24hr laundry bbq/grill e-payments fire pit game room guest parking key fob access online portal playground pool table shuffle board volleyball court

Situated in sought after Cary, NC, Harrison Grande Apartments is a place you will want to call home. Harrison Grande is located within seconds of Cary Town Center, fine dining, and minutes from downtown Raleigh, Research Triangle Park, and the SAS Institute! Harrison Grande Apartments offers you an enjoyable life in one of the nation's finest places to live, work and play. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and serenity that makes our residents happy to call us home. Contact us today and ask about our upgraded apartment homes!