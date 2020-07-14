All apartments in Cary
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

Woodcreek Apartments

100 Stephanie Dr · (919) 591-0610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Stephanie Dr, Cary, NC 27511

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09C · Avail. Sep 19

$923

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 15F · Avail. Sep 15

$923

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 15C · Avail. Sep 20

$923

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03E · Avail. Aug 3

$1,063

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Unit 03P · Avail. Aug 10

$1,063

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Unit 07M · Avail. Aug 24

$1,063

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodcreek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Nestled on gently rolling hills and shaded by pine and oak trees, Woodcreek Apartments in Cary, NC offers quiet country living with the amenities you expect in today’s fast-paced lifestyle. Situated in the heart of the Triangle within a short distance of I-40, US1 and the RDU Airport, Woodcreek is a few minutes from many of Raleigh/Durham’s premiere dining, shopping and entertainment hotspots. Choose from 1 or 2 bedrooms with luxury amenities like spacious open floor plans, private patios/balconies, and separate dining alcoves, to name a few. Enjoy sunny days in our resort-style pool, kick back in our recreational clubhouse or get a workout at our 24-hour fitness center. With convenience and a secluded setting, Woodcreek is a great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Starting at $250 to full months rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Reservation fee
Additional: Trash fee: $10
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 for one pet and $500 for two pets
limit: 2 Pet Max.
rent: $20 for 1 pet; $40 for 2 pets
restrictions: 80 lb max. Breed Restrictions Apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodcreek Apartments have any available units?
Woodcreek Apartments has 11 units available starting at $923 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodcreek Apartments have?
Some of Woodcreek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodcreek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Woodcreek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodcreek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodcreek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Woodcreek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Woodcreek Apartments offers parking.
Does Woodcreek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodcreek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodcreek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Woodcreek Apartments has a pool.
Does Woodcreek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Woodcreek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Woodcreek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodcreek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
