221 Seymour Place

Amenities
Exceptional home w/ open floor plan located in highly sought after Twin Lakes Subd. HARDWOODS on 1st floor, large fully equipped kitchen w/GRANITE counters, 42" cabinets, stainless appliances! 1st floor office, formal living RM, Family RM is pre-wired for surround sound. Large master suite features TREY CEILING, GARDEN TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER! 3 bedrooms + loft, Washer & Dryer included + 2-CAR GARAGE. Walk distance to shopping, pool, tennis, volleyball & trails. Amazing opportunity that will not last long!!