All apartments in Cary
Find more places like 221 Seymour Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cary, NC
/
221 Seymour Place
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:30 AM

221 Seymour Place

221 Seymour Place · (919) 459-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cary
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

221 Seymour Place, Cary, NC 27519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2752 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Exceptional home w/ open floor plan located in highly sought after Twin Lakes Subd. HARDWOODS on 1st floor, large fully equipped kitchen w/GRANITE counters, 42" cabinets, stainless appliances! 1st floor office, formal living RM, Family RM is pre-wired for surround sound. Large master suite features TREY CEILING, GARDEN TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER! 3 bedrooms + loft, Washer & Dryer included + 2-CAR GARAGE. Walk distance to shopping, pool, tennis, volleyball & trails. Amazing opportunity that will not last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Seymour Place have any available units?
221 Seymour Place has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 Seymour Place have?
Some of 221 Seymour Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Seymour Place currently offering any rent specials?
221 Seymour Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Seymour Place pet-friendly?
No, 221 Seymour Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 221 Seymour Place offer parking?
Yes, 221 Seymour Place does offer parking.
Does 221 Seymour Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Seymour Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Seymour Place have a pool?
Yes, 221 Seymour Place has a pool.
Does 221 Seymour Place have accessible units?
No, 221 Seymour Place does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Seymour Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Seymour Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 221 Seymour Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harrison Grande
300 Sudbury Dr
Cary, NC 27513
Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr
Cary, NC 27513
Cary Greens at Preston
2500 Grove Club Ln
Cary, NC 27513
Parkside Place Apartments
200 Dominion Oak Circle
Cary, NC 27519
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St
Cary, NC 27519
Tryon Place
4101 Skye Ln
Cary, NC 27518
Hawthorne at Parkside
7215 O'kelly Chapel Road
Cary, NC 27519
Trilogy Cary
1106 Scenic Club Drive
Cary, NC 27519

Similar Pages

Cary 1 BedroomsCary 2 Bedrooms
Cary Apartments with BalconyCary Apartments with Pool
Cary Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NC
Knightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lochmere
Cary Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity