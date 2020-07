Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage media room trash valet accessible on-site laundry bike storage car wash area coffee bar guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Live it. Love it! at Town Station! We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Cary, NC. We know it is all about location and you will love that we are located right off Old Apex Road, outside the Maynard Loop and close to 64. Here, you are a short trip away from anywhere you want to go! Get outside at Fred G. Bond Metro Park, explore beautiful Downtown Cary, or take in the local flavor at Chatham Hill Winery. In your apartment, you will have a well-appointed kitchen with granite countertops and espresso cabinets, a bathroom with a garden tub, and more all in a contemporary layout. We are proud to be recognized as an ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our Live It. Love It. Guarantee. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.