103 Yeovil Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Move in ready townhome in convenient location. Home features laminate hardwood flooring on the first floor. Two bedroom with a third room that can be used as an office or play area.Open kitchen with island and an open window to see family room. Eat in Kitchen with utility room. Washer and Dryer included. Bathrooms have been updated. Large master with vaulted ceiling and walk in closet. Fantastic large screened porch off the kitchen with sky light windows.Two assigned spots.