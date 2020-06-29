All apartments in Cary
103 Yeovil Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

103 Yeovil Way

103 Yeovil Way · No Longer Available
Location

103 Yeovil Way, Cary, NC 27513
Northwoods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Move in ready townhome in convenient location. Home features laminate hardwood flooring on the first floor. Two bedroom with a third room that can be used as an office or play area.Open kitchen with island and an open window to see family room. Eat in Kitchen with utility room. Washer and Dryer included. Bathrooms have been updated. Large master with vaulted ceiling and walk in closet. Fantastic large screened porch off the kitchen with sky light windows.Two assigned spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Yeovil Way have any available units?
103 Yeovil Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cary, NC.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Yeovil Way have?
Some of 103 Yeovil Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Yeovil Way currently offering any rent specials?
103 Yeovil Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Yeovil Way pet-friendly?
No, 103 Yeovil Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 103 Yeovil Way offer parking?
No, 103 Yeovil Way does not offer parking.
Does 103 Yeovil Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Yeovil Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Yeovil Way have a pool?
Yes, 103 Yeovil Way has a pool.
Does 103 Yeovil Way have accessible units?
No, 103 Yeovil Way does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Yeovil Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Yeovil Way does not have units with dishwashers.
