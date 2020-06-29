103 Yeovil Way

Move in ready townhome in convenient location. Home features laminate hardwood flooring on the first floor. Two bedroom with a third room that can be used as an office or play area.Open kitchen with island and an open window to see family room. Eat in Kitchen with utility room. Washer and Dryer included. Bathrooms have been updated. Large master with vaulted ceiling and walk in closet. Fantastic large screened porch off the kitchen with sky light windows.Two assigned spots.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
