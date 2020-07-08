Rent Calculator
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9756 Locust Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Kansas City, MO
9756 Locust Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
9756 Locust Street
9756 Locust Street
No Longer Available
9756 Locust Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Willow Creek
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Does 9756 Locust Street have any available units?
If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 9756 Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
9756 Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9756 Locust Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9756 Locust Street is pet friendly.
Does 9756 Locust Street offer parking?
No, 9756 Locust Street does not offer parking.
Does 9756 Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9756 Locust Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9756 Locust Street have a pool?
No, 9756 Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 9756 Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 9756 Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9756 Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9756 Locust Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9756 Locust Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9756 Locust Street does not have units with air conditioning.
