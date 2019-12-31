All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:15 PM

9114 North Oregon Avenue

9114 North Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9114 North Oregon Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9114 North Oregon Avenue have any available units?
9114 North Oregon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9114 North Oregon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9114 North Oregon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9114 North Oregon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9114 North Oregon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9114 North Oregon Avenue offer parking?
No, 9114 North Oregon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9114 North Oregon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9114 North Oregon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9114 North Oregon Avenue have a pool?
No, 9114 North Oregon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9114 North Oregon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9114 North Oregon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9114 North Oregon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9114 North Oregon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9114 North Oregon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9114 North Oregon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
