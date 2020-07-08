All apartments in Kansas City
8641 NE 110th Ter

8641 Northeast 110th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8641 Northeast 110th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Wonderful Home in Liberty School District, Kansas City Address!!
Property has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Great outdoor space for the upcoming warm months.
This would make the perfect home for your family.
*If credit score is below 700 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. 35 for the first application 25 for the second and 15 for anyone after that; our screening includes credit employment evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8641 NE 110th Ter have any available units?
8641 NE 110th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8641 NE 110th Ter have?
Some of 8641 NE 110th Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8641 NE 110th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
8641 NE 110th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8641 NE 110th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 8641 NE 110th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 8641 NE 110th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 8641 NE 110th Ter offers parking.
Does 8641 NE 110th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8641 NE 110th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8641 NE 110th Ter have a pool?
No, 8641 NE 110th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 8641 NE 110th Ter have accessible units?
No, 8641 NE 110th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 8641 NE 110th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8641 NE 110th Ter has units with dishwashers.

