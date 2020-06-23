All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8423 North Carson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8423 North Carson Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8423 North Carson Avenue

8423 North Carson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8423 North Carson Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64153

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,223 sf home is located in Kansas City, MO. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8423 North Carson Avenue have any available units?
8423 North Carson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8423 North Carson Avenue have?
Some of 8423 North Carson Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8423 North Carson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8423 North Carson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8423 North Carson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8423 North Carson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8423 North Carson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8423 North Carson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8423 North Carson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8423 North Carson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8423 North Carson Avenue have a pool?
No, 8423 North Carson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8423 North Carson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8423 North Carson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8423 North Carson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8423 North Carson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary