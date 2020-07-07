Rent Calculator
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7041 Walrond Ave
7041 Walrond Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
7041 Walrond Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home!! - This cozy home features 3 bedrooms/ 1 baths with a spacious living room area. Apply Today! For more information contact our Leasing Agent at (816) 634-2207.
(RLNE5716367)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7041 Walrond Ave have any available units?
7041 Walrond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 7041 Walrond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7041 Walrond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7041 Walrond Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7041 Walrond Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7041 Walrond Ave offer parking?
No, 7041 Walrond Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7041 Walrond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7041 Walrond Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7041 Walrond Ave have a pool?
No, 7041 Walrond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7041 Walrond Ave have accessible units?
No, 7041 Walrond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7041 Walrond Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7041 Walrond Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7041 Walrond Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7041 Walrond Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
