Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5620 Brooklyn Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5620 Brooklyn Ave
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:46 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5620 Brooklyn Ave
5620 Brooklyn Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5620 Brooklyn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated and ready to call home
2 BR 1 Bath House
Rental Rate $650
Deposit $650
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5620 Brooklyn Ave have any available units?
5620 Brooklyn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5620 Brooklyn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5620 Brooklyn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 Brooklyn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5620 Brooklyn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5620 Brooklyn Ave offer parking?
No, 5620 Brooklyn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5620 Brooklyn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5620 Brooklyn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 Brooklyn Ave have a pool?
No, 5620 Brooklyn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5620 Brooklyn Ave have accessible units?
No, 5620 Brooklyn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 Brooklyn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5620 Brooklyn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5620 Brooklyn Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5620 Brooklyn Ave has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary