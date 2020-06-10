All apartments in Kansas City
5608 Garfield Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

5608 Garfield Avenue

5608 Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5608 Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5899082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5608 Garfield Avenue have any available units?
5608 Garfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5608 Garfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5608 Garfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5608 Garfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5608 Garfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5608 Garfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 5608 Garfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5608 Garfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5608 Garfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5608 Garfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 5608 Garfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5608 Garfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5608 Garfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5608 Garfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5608 Garfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5608 Garfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5608 Garfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
