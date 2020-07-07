Rent Calculator
5344 Garfield Ave.
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:49 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5344 Garfield Ave.
5344 Garfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5344 Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated 3 bedroom home near the Plaza and Downtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5344 Garfield Ave. have any available units?
5344 Garfield Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5344 Garfield Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5344 Garfield Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5344 Garfield Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5344 Garfield Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5344 Garfield Ave. offer parking?
No, 5344 Garfield Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5344 Garfield Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5344 Garfield Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5344 Garfield Ave. have a pool?
No, 5344 Garfield Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5344 Garfield Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5344 Garfield Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5344 Garfield Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5344 Garfield Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5344 Garfield Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5344 Garfield Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
