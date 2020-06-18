All apartments in Kansas City
4225 Flora Ave

4225 Flora Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4225 Flora Ave, Kansas City, MO 64110
Ivanhoe Southwest

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 3 bedroom all electric house is available for rent now! New carpet and paint throughout. Please contact us today to schedule a tour!
New Carpet
Hardwood Floors
Spacious
Centrally Located

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 Flora Ave have any available units?
4225 Flora Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4225 Flora Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4225 Flora Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 Flora Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4225 Flora Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4225 Flora Ave offer parking?
No, 4225 Flora Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4225 Flora Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4225 Flora Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 Flora Ave have a pool?
No, 4225 Flora Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4225 Flora Ave have accessible units?
No, 4225 Flora Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 Flora Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4225 Flora Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4225 Flora Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4225 Flora Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
