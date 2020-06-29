Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4007 Kenwood Avenue
4007 Kenwood Avenue
4007 Kenwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4007 Kenwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4007 Kenwood Avenue have any available units?
4007 Kenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 4007 Kenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4007 Kenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 Kenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4007 Kenwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4007 Kenwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 4007 Kenwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4007 Kenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4007 Kenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 Kenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 4007 Kenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4007 Kenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4007 Kenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 Kenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4007 Kenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4007 Kenwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4007 Kenwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
