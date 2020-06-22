347 Maple Boulevard

Amenities

This adorable home, located across the street from Maple Park, has been updated from top to bottom. Features include new windows throughout, wood look laminate flooring on the main floor, as well as a decorative fireplace, dining room, and a half bath. The kitchen is equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, and hood micro. The second floor features 3 carpeted bedrooms and a full bath. This home also offers main floor laundry hookups, central air, off street parking, an enclosed front porch, and is just a few minutes from Isle of Capri casino, with quick access to I-70, 71, and 35. Yard fencing will be completed prior to move in. Basement is not finished.



No Vouchers



$50 app fee, per adult

$850 rent / $700 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.



**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.



** We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.