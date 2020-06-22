All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 347 Maple Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
347 Maple Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

347 Maple Boulevard

347 Maple Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pendleton Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

347 Maple Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64124
Pendleton Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This adorable home, located across the street from Maple Park, has been updated from top to bottom. Features include new windows throughout, wood look laminate flooring on the main floor, as well as a decorative fireplace, dining room, and a half bath. The kitchen is equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, and hood micro. The second floor features 3 carpeted bedrooms and a full bath. This home also offers main floor laundry hookups, central air, off street parking, an enclosed front porch, and is just a few minutes from Isle of Capri casino, with quick access to I-70, 71, and 35. Yard fencing will be completed prior to move in. Basement is not finished.

No Vouchers

$50 app fee, per adult
$850 rent / $700 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.

** We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 Maple Boulevard have any available units?
347 Maple Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 347 Maple Boulevard have?
Some of 347 Maple Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 Maple Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
347 Maple Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 Maple Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 347 Maple Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 347 Maple Boulevard offer parking?
No, 347 Maple Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 347 Maple Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 347 Maple Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 Maple Boulevard have a pool?
No, 347 Maple Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 347 Maple Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 347 Maple Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 347 Maple Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 347 Maple Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary