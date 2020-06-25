3310 College Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128 Oak Park Northwest
Nice and Clean 3 Bedroom House - This spacious 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom house features a good sized living room, dining room, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and more. Pets welcomed. Housing vouchers accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
