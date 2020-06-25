All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3310 College Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3310 College Avenue
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

3310 College Avenue

3310 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3310 College Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice and Clean 3 Bedroom House - This spacious 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom house features a good sized living room, dining room, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and more. Pets welcomed. Housing vouchers accepted.

(RLNE4883990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 College Avenue have any available units?
3310 College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3310 College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3310 College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 College Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3310 College Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3310 College Avenue offer parking?
No, 3310 College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3310 College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 College Avenue have a pool?
No, 3310 College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3310 College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3310 College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3310 College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3310 College Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3310 College Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary