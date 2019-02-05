Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3225 Lockridge Ave Available 07/01/20 Welcome Home! - This cozy home features 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths with a spacious living room area with fire place and large bedrooms. Apply Today and get prequalified to view this home www.pragerpm.com.



(RLNE5617278)