Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

3112 Chelsea Ave

3112 Chelsea Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3112 Chelsea Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Knoches Park

(RLNE3785111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 Chelsea Ave have any available units?
3112 Chelsea Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3112 Chelsea Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Chelsea Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Chelsea Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3112 Chelsea Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3112 Chelsea Ave offer parking?
No, 3112 Chelsea Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3112 Chelsea Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 Chelsea Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Chelsea Ave have a pool?
No, 3112 Chelsea Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3112 Chelsea Ave have accessible units?
No, 3112 Chelsea Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Chelsea Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3112 Chelsea Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3112 Chelsea Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3112 Chelsea Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
